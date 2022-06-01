Brokerages Set HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target at $47.67

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HCM stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

