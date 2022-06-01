Brokerages Set HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Price Target at $47.67

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
HCM stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
