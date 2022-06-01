Brokerages Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) PT at $49.54

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. 10,247,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.14. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

