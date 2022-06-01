Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $29.73

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $101,417,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,511,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,712,000 after buying an additional 2,293,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 34,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,520. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

