Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $73.00

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

