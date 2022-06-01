Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Price Target at $101.17

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,503,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,553,000 after acquiring an additional 368,106 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,548. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

