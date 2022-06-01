Brokerages Set NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target at $306.79

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.72. 66,316,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,235,672. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

