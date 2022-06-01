Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT at $53.00

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.62. 92,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Open Text by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,598,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,091,000 after buying an additional 448,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Open Text by 23.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after buying an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.