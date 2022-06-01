Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 3,485.67

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,485.67 ($44.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,420 ($43.27) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.28) to GBX 3,400 ($43.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 11th.

SDR traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,962 ($37.47). 916,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,332. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 2,674 ($33.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($49.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,011.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,245.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 85 ($1.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.61), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($168,645.80).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

