Brokerages Set THG Plc (LON:THG) PT at GBX 686.67

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 686.67 ($8.69).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.33) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.86) price objective on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of THG stock traded down GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 146.55 ($1.85). 32,487,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -11.63. THG has a one year low of GBX 70.49 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 687 ($8.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

THG plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

