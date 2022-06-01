Brokerages Set TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) PT at $13.67

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

TACT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

