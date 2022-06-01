Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $219.80

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.80.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

VRSK stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $164.96 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,660 shares of company stock valued at $31,767,638 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

