Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.58. 207,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,972. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.39 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.