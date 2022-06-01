Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 819,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bruker by 3,046.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,230. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker has a 1-year low of $55.80 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

