Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) is Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s 10th Largest Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $27,585,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

