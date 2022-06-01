Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares during the quarter. Brunswick accounts for about 1.9% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.39% of Brunswick worth $30,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Brunswick by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,024,000 after buying an additional 270,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,925,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. 1,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,671. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

