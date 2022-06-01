Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.27 EPS

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 156.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 12,960.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 155,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth $1,753,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

