Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,832.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $17.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,285.91. 595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,330. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,314.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,511.27.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

