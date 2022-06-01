Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.04 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,543 shares of company stock worth $42,122,738. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

