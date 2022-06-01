CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $26.15. CAE shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 23,292 shares traded.
The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.
CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CAE (CAE)
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.