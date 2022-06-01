CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $26.15. CAE shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 23,292 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.02 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CAE by 16.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

