Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CALA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,700,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

