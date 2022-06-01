Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and $9,490.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

