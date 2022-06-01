Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.78.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE CPE traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,039 shares of company stock worth $72,505,530. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

