Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,143,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,904 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.69% of Datadog worth $381,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Akkr Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,463. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,843,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.15 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total value of $326,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,666 shares of company stock valued at $32,235,412 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

