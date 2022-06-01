Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $434.15 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,189,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $434,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

NYSE:WMS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,426. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $92.28 and a one year high of $138.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

