Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $449.28 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,391 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.27% of AvalonBay Communities worth $449,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

Shares of AVB traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.99. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,277. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.