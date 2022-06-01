Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $549.72 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,284,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,667 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $549,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 438,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,587,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $271.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

