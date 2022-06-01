Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $993.06 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,941,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 293,433 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.62% of Union Pacific worth $993,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,140,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $221,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,628. The stock has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day moving average of $244.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.48.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

