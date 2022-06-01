Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,261,960 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261,960 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in GDS were worth $338,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 39,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GDS by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in GDS by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in GDS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1,231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 430,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.32.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. 62,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.07. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $81.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.