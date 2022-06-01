Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 139,141 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.88% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $368,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 81,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,759. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

