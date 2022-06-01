Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 420,818 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,802,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,818 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.20% of Procter & Gamble worth $785,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.52. 127,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $349.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.