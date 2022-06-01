Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 4,310,805 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,310,805 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Bank of America worth $505,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 28.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 712,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,477,004. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $292.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

