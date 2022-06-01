Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 75000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Asia. The company provides high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

