Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,747 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 82,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

