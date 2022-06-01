Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.73 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Capri in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

