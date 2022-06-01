Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.65. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,338,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 114,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

