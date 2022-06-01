CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.51 million.

CARG traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 52,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 17.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.