Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 80,036 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 555,306 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

