Carry Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $48.75 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00044003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011063 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000594 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.