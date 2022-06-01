Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.74.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 80.4% during the first quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 807,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,311,000 after acquiring an additional 207,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9,501.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 292,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after acquiring an additional 289,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,806,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. Carvana has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.