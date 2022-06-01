Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.74.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,736,250 shares of company stock valued at $297,255,525 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Carvana stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,806,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. Carvana has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $376.83.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
