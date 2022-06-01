Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 525 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

KMB stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

