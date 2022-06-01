Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,321. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47.

