Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,207 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.4% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 185,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,553,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.