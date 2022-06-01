Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.74. 458,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,421,816. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $99.47 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average of $138.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.