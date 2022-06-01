Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,744. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.46.

