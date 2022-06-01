Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Citigroup by 1,543.8% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 696,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278,422. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

