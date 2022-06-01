Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 6,206 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $13,286,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEO traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

