Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CASS stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $465.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
