Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $465.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 41.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

