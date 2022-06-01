CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC downgraded CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

OTGLY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,030. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

