CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CDW were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $514,711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $155.39 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.