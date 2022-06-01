Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CLBT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. 8,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,949. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

About Cellebrite DI (Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.